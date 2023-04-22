A report issued by the STR Research Corporation stated that the number of hotel rooms currently under construction in Kuwait is 1,369, indicating that there are a total of 159,424 hotel rooms under construction in the Gulf currently.

The report added that Saudi Arabia leads tourism development activities in the GCC countries, as the expected number of hotel rooms (under planning and construction) in the Kingdom is 100,071, reports Al-Rai daily.

Dubai is the second most active market in the region with 27,095 rooms under construction, followed by Qatar with 17,145, then Oman with 10,292, Bahrain with 3,452, and finally Kuwait with 1,369, according to STR data, which is a global provider of data related to the hotel industry.

Zawya quoted the director of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in the Middle East, Danielle Curtis, as saying that “there are about 160,000 hotel rooms under development throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” stressing that the region is a global hotspot for investment in the hotel industry at the present time.