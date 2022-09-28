Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, said Kuwait is a pioneer in kidney transplant surgery, and there are signs of developing other types of transplants, including liver and heart transplants.

He said this on the sidelines of the World Heart Day, which was organized by the Kuwait Heart Association in cooperation with the Sabah Al-Ahmad Heart Center, reports a local Arabic daily.

Dr Al-Saeed added that there are two types of transplants, including organ transplants and bone marrow transplants, explaining that the second type is available in Kuwait, specifically for children at the National Bank Hospital.

He pointed out that the health sector in Kuwait has witnessed a remarkable development in recent years, specifically in the treatment of heart diseases, including the immediate catheterization that is installed within the first hour of a heart attack, with impressive results.

He explained this type of catheter was not available in the past, but it was used in only one hospital and is currently available in four hospitals, indicating that it will soon be available in all hospitals and this is part of the development.

He stated the diagnostic catheters and stents are available in most hospitals, indicating that the development of heart disease treatment in Kuwait is accompanied by an increase in the number of consultant and qualified doctors with the highest scientific degrees, who are leading this revolution in treating heart disease.

Meanwhile, Dr Al-Saeed pointed to the high rates of diabetes in Kuwait due to the unhealthy lifestyles, indicating that this disease is accompanied by high rates of heart diseases and cholesterol.

He praised the efforts of the Kuwait Heart Association, which has come a long way over for 40 years, stressing that it has been and still supports the development of heart disease treatment in the public and private sector hospitals.

For his part, the President of the Kuwait Heart Association, Talal Al-Bahar, said he is proud to partner with the Ministry of Health to implement the life-saving and medical pulmonary resuscitation training program, as well as its keenness on the participation of countries around the world in celebrating World Heart Day.