Tarek El-Sheikh, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, said on Wednesday that Kuwait has taken noticeable strides in the realm of preventive medical care

and its medical institutions have been working according to guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Speaking at a inauguration of a conference, themed “allocating and upgrading health zones in the State of Kuwait,” El-Sheikh affirmed that Kuwait had taken serious steps for setting up a unified system compatible with the international system; whereby transforming regions into health cities.

Kuwait is distinguished with engaging the private sector in planning and this approach is helpful to build social centers in various regions of the country, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Assad Hafeedh, representative of the World Health Organization in Kuwait, pointed out that health zones would boost combating non-communicable diseases.

The conference, he has added, is aimed at working out a clear plan to press ahead with measures for “finding healthier areas in Kuwait and attain the UN third goal; sustainable development regarding health and prosperity.”

Source-KUNA