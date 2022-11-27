The Ministry of Interior will facilitate the issue of passports for citizens automatically to shorten the time and effort, the same way the driving licenses are issued for Kuwaitis.

Renewing it, a local Arabic daily said, takes the same steps to renew the license. The citizen submits his request electronically on the website of the Ministry of Interior, then goes to the nearest issuing device to receive the passport, Kuwait will be the first Arab country to use this service for its citizens.

The Director General of the General Administration of Nationality and Travel Documents, Major General Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khaled, explained that the self-service devices for electronically delivering citizens’ passports are placed at a number of national identity centers in the governorates to ensure there is no overcrowding at the General Administration of Nationality and Travel Documents.

Al-Khaled revealed “there is a tendency to allocate a special counter for travelers at the Kuwait Airport, through which the passport will be issued to citizens for example if they suddenly discover there are no blank pages left in the passport and this service is provided only to holders of the boarding pass before the flight, to ensure that their travel is not disrupted.

He said, “These modern devices are only present in Kuwait and a small number of Asian and European countries. We are the first Arab country to use this device, which carries a high level of confidentiality and security, because the passport is one of the most important documents in the country. Moreover, since the beginning of the change of the old passport to the new version that contains an electronic chip, no case of forgery was detected, and this is an achievement for the State of Kuwait.”