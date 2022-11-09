Kuwait ranked tenth globally and fourth in the Arab world and the Gulf in terms of internet speed using a mobile phone, with an average speed of 95.04 megabytes per second, according to the monthly report issued by the “speed test” website for last September. Kuwait fell two places compared to its ranking last month, while Saudi Arabia advanced only one position end of September.

In terms of internet speed using fixed broadband, Kuwait ranked 20th globally, with a speed of 112.5 megabytes per second, and came second in the Arab world after the UAE, which ranked first and 12th globally, reports a local Arabic daily.