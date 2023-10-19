Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah held a series of talks with his Iranian, Turkish, Pakistani and Indonesian counterparts, on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, which was held in Jeddah.

During the meeting with the Foreign Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian, developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip were discussed, as well as current developments in the region, especially the repercussions related to the incorrect historical facts in the decision of the Federal Supreme Court in the Republic of Iraq regarding the Khor Abdullah Agreement, reports Al-Rai daily.

The issue of completing the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders beyond Mark No. 162, as well as the necessity of ending the demarcation of the maritime borders between the State of Kuwait and Iran were also touched upon.

During the meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Jalil Abbas Gilani, the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, and the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Dr. Hakan Fidan, the latest developments and developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip were discussed, and the importance of lifting the siege on Gaza and delivering aid was emphasized.

The two sides touched on the importance of intensifying communication with the international community to carry out its responsibility towards reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

In a related news the Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah received a phone call from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly, during which developments in the tragic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip were discussed.

Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah praised the tireless efforts made by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and its workers on the ground in Palestine.

During a phone conversation with the Agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, Sheikh Salem offered his sincere condolences and sympathy for the lives lost to the Agency’s employees who were killed as a result of the recent indiscriminate military operations in the Gaza Strip.