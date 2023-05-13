The Directorate General of Ports of the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Criminal Evidences Department and the Info Systems, has started implementing the decision to take the decimal fingerprint of all those coming to the country through the air, land and sea border crossings.

Informed security sources told Al-Jarida that the Criminal Evidence Department has finished installing automatic fingerprint devices at all border crossings, while the Information Systems Department has helped to link the devices to the Information Systems Center at the Ministry of Interior, pointing out that all travelers arriving in the country will have to abide by the decimal fingerprint decision, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The decimal fingerprint went into effect as of Friday.