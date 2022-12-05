The Kuwait International Fair Company announced on Monday the 18th International Gold and Jewelry Exhibition as well as a construction material exhibition this month.

The company’s Executive Director for marketing and sales Basama Al-Dihim told KUNA that the exhibitions were important during the current season, saying that a variety of valuable products would be offered during the event.

The Gold and Jewelry Exhibition would be held on December 14-19 at Hall Four, while the Construction materials exhibition would be held between December 19-24 at halls five and six, she added.

Some 220 participants from Kuwait and abroad would be offering their products at the events, indicated Al-Dihim.

The Kuwait International Fair Company was established in 1971 in Mishref area. Annually, the company hosts around 45 events including the Kuwaiti international book fair.

