Kuwait International Airport has reported an 11 percent increase in passenger traffic and a 27 percent increase in aircraft traffic in October compared to the same month in the previous year, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

According to Imad Al-Jalawi, the Acting Director General of the Department, air cargo traffic also increased by 10 percent during the period. Last October, the airport recorded a total of 447,013 arriving passengers and 566,492 departing passengers, while transit passenger numbers surged by 38 percent to 186,359.

This brought the total passenger movement to and from Kuwait International Airport to 1,013,505 in October. In terms of flight movements, the airport operated a total of 11,169 flights during the month, up from 8,807 in the same period in the previous year.

Al-Jalawi also revealed that the airport recorded a total of 19.4 million kilograms of freight movement in October, with incoming freight movement reaching about 15.2 million kilograms and outgoing freight movement amounting to about 4.1 million kilograms.

Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul, Sabiha, and Doha were the most popular destinations during the period. The General Administration of Civil Aviation released the figures on Wednesday.