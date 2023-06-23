The DGCA Director General, Eng. Imad Al-Jalawi announced the activation of plans to prepare for the summer season at the Kuwait International Airport, expecting the number of passengers to reach 6 million.

Al-Jalawi told Al-Jarida that the increase or decrease in ticket prices is due to supply and demand, as the market is open, and went on to say, “We have formed committees to monitor prices so that they are at an acceptable level without exaggeration, especially when demand increases and supply decreases.”

He pointed out that the “Civil Aviation” has ambitious projects, including for the future and others under implementation, including a third runway that is close to completion, and a cargo city to serve the airport.

He added, this includes plans to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to the Holy Land, plans for Eid vacation trips, and summer trips based on two main elements — providing “safety and security” inside the airport for all passengers and flights.

Kuwait’s share of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God is 8,000 pilgrims distributed between national companies and companies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that travel destinations during the summer vary between London, Dubai, Turkey, Cairo and Jordan and indicated that the airlines are monitored in terms of services provided, prices and the application of regulations and systems for travelers, whether they are citizens or residents.

He pointed out the civil aviation department is fully prepared for the Hajj season, Eid al-Adha, and the summer vacation.

He explained that the biometric fingerprint is a procedure carried out by the Ministry of Interior, and we are working at the airport to contribute to organizing the fingerprinting of travelers upon return so that there is no crowding.

He appreciated the efforts of all agencies working at the airport from various state agencies that serve the traveler and the arrivals.

Al-Jalawi pointed out that there is a project to fully serve the region, in addition to the General Aviation Building that serves private aircraft.

He stressed that the airport is the first interface and the first economic entrance in most countries of the world, which reflects the image of the country’s development, and we aspire to turn Kuwait into a financial and economic center, so we have ambitious projects in civil aviation.

Al-Jalawi work at the airport happens around the clock and must be done to the fullest extent with regard to security and safety, especially since we have an international audit of all the services that we provide, and international companies, whether European or Asian, arrive at the airport, and we have to offer them service and facilities.

“We do not compromise on security and safety, especially with the crowds of passengers.” He indicated that there is communication with the Civil Service Bureau to indicate the seriousness of the work at the airport and there are claims that we support, whether they are compensation for noise, pollution or seizure, and there is an understanding from the Civil Service Bureau for those demands.