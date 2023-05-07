The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced on Sunday the successful completion of a scientific project in collaboration with international bodies from the United States of America and Japan. The project, titled “Assessment of the efficiency and feasibility of two modules for direct osmosis membrane technologies for water desalination and modules,” aimed to develop two model units for direct osmosis membrane technologies for water desalination.

Headed by Dr. Mansour Ahmed, the director of the Water Desalination Technologies Program at the Water Research Center, the project marks a significant advancement in the field of water desalination. The institute’s press statement revealed that the collaboration with international experts enabled them to evaluate the efficiency and feasibility of the two modules, and explore new methods for water desalination, reports Al-Rai Daily.

With the increasing demand for fresh water, the development of efficient and cost-effective methods for water desalination has become an urgent necessity. The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research’s latest project is a significant contribution towards meeting this challenge, and holds great promise for the future.