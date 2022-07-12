Recent data shows the bill for animal fodder during the past seven years rose to 164.6 million dinars, driven by what Kuwait imported during the past year, with a value of 28 million dinars for spending of citizens and residents

Giving details, a local Arabic daily said, Kuwait imported prepared food for animals and food industry residues and waste, at worth 7.95 million dinars during the last 3 months of 2021 from October to the end of December which recorded the highest import rates for these products during the year, followed by July to September worth 7.25 million dinars, while from January to the end of March it was 6.87 million dinars, and from April to June 5.95 million dinars.