Official data shows Kuwait imported children’s toys worth about 54.3 million dinars during 2021.

The data showed the toys market is witnessing a remarkable boom, as the volume of imports increased by about 25%, with a value of 10.68 million dinars, within one year only, reaching by the end of 2021 about 54.3 million dinars, compared to 43.63 million dinars in 2020, reports a local Arabic daily.