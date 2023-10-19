A researcher at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Dr. Sarah Al-Dosari, said Kuwait is a transit point for 400 species of migratory birds, across three main migration routes from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, to Africa and India.

Al-Dosari said this during a symposium organized by KISR, on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day. He added, Kuwait, despite its small geographical area, is a meeting place for migratory birds, as it enjoys a vital diversity of resident birds, in addition to those that are migratory and transient, reports Al-Rai daily.

She stated that migratory birds live in different environments on the coasts, freshwater lakes, agricultural lands and in the desert, and their numbers increase during their migration season in the spring and fall.

The development of the field of acoustics has underscored the significance of observing and studying bird communities. Birds serve as valuable indicators of environmental health and equilibrium. One of the contemporary approaches to understanding avian behavior is through the discipline of environmental acoustics, which equips researchers with the means to discern bird species, assess their diversity, and delve into their behavior by scrutinizing their vocalizations, she said.

It was further noted that each living species possesses a unique vocal signature, enabling their identification, and the potential for converting this vocal signature into a form of communication.

The advancement of environmental acoustics can be attributed to the availability of user-friendly recording devices, which are portable and easily deployable. These devices have the capacity to operate over extended periods and can be programmed to record sounds at specific intervals. They also facilitate access to challenging environments, such as dense forests, remote deserts, and deep seas. Additionally, they are known for their cost-effectiveness compared to alternative equipment.

In a significant development, Al-Dosari disclosed the establishment of an “environmental acoustics techniques” center at the institute, aimed at conducting research and studies, as well as exploring optimal approaches to establish natural reserves.

Khaled Al-Hajri, the leader of the Green Line Environmental Group, emphasized the pivotal role of the country’s geography in attracting migratory birds, thereby enriching its biodiversity and environmental vitality. In a statement, Al-Hajri called for collaboration among various stakeholders to safeguard the well-being of the country’s resident and migratory organisms.