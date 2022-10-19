The President of the Kuwait Society for Sustainable Energy, Eng. Suad Al-Hussein, said that Kuwait has a great opportunity to increase the use of sustainable energy in the future, especially since it has the ingredients to expand the production of that energy from many sources.

Al-Hussein told a local Arabic daily that the association is keen to activate its role to advance the sustainable energy sector in the country, especially in some sectors with high consumption such as the industrial sector, indicating that it has a strategy that it will present to His Highness the Prime Minister with the aim of making the most of sustainable energy projects in all its stages.

Eng Al-Hussein pointed out that this strategy includes finding a college to study renewable energy engineering and establishing its stations, then finding a new generation of engineers who are needed by the country’s labor market in this field, explaining that there is optimism about the future stage after His Highness the Prime Minister stressed during his speech yesterday the importance of expanding projects Sustainable energy and its expansion.

She called on the Civil Service Commission and the concerned authorities in the country to develop a special classification for the names of professions in the various fields of renewable energy, and to include their jobs in the list of approved and required jobs in the public and private sectors, stressing the need to develop a precise mechanism to link the educational outputs of sustainable energy sciences and its sectors to the labor market in the country along the lines of It is applicable in the surrounding Gulf countries, and to keep pace with the prevailing global trend of shifting towards a green economy