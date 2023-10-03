Writer Fawzia Abul said Kuwait is on the right track to responding to the challenge of climate change, by creating solutions that suit the society and protect it from the future dangers of violent climate change.

Abul believes, in a study conducted by Al Jarida, that Kuwait has a golden opportunity to put forward its proposals during COP 28 climate summit in Expo City in the Emirates next November, as it is the first climate summit in a Gulf country and come up with a set of recommendations that would reduce the damage caused by the phenomenon of climate change as much as possible.

“The era of boiling has begun.” This is how the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, described the severe climate changes currently ravaging the world, as we live in unprecedented temperatures, especially in the Gulf countries known for their high temperatures.

“We may not feel the impact of climate change on the Gulf countries directly, due to these countries adapting to rising temperatures with air conditioners and other forms of luxury, but scientists have reported that there is a noticeable rise in Gulf water levels, in addition to rising temperatures that have exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some countries.

“Kuwait witnessed a jump in temperatures that worried scientists. According to statistics, it was noted that the number of days that witnessed temperatures of more than 50 degrees from 1962 until 1999 (i.e. during 37 years) amounted to only 18 days, while from 2000 until in 2021, the country recorded 80 days with temperatures of 50 and above, which means that the share of the years from 2010 to 2021, of these days, was 64 days with temperatures of 50 and above, which shows that temperature rates have risen in recent years, in a dramatic way.”

The country is subject to dust storms in different months of the year. Scientists are also concerned about the infrastructure in Kuwait being affected by temperatures, as Kuwait could be exposed to electricity shortages.

The scientists have predicted that temperatures will rise 2.5 times the general average temperature by 2050, and an academic study, prepared by an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at the College of Agriculture and Public Health at Kuwait University, Dr. Barak Al-Ahmad, last year, warned of the continued unprecedented rise in temperatures in Kuwait, because it will affect public health and even cause death for some people.

This study also expected that Kuwait would witness an increase in average temperatures by 1.8 to 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2059, and 2.7 to 5.5 degrees by 2099, which means the temperature could exceed the 40 degree Celsius index over more than 4 months per year.

The study also confirmed that exposure to this hot sun will lead to a deterioration in the health condition of those suffering from chronic diseases, which may lead to death directly or indirectly, anticipating an increase of 5 to 11 percent in the death rate due to heat in Kuwait.

The State of Kuwait is well aware of the extent of the problem, and therefore seeks to create solutions that suit society and protect it from the future dangers of violent climate change.

Kuwait confirms that it will reach carbon neutrality by 2050 in the oil and gas sector, and by 2060 in the rest of the other sectors and industries.

Infrastructure is affected by temperatures and “we may be exposed to an electricity shortage.”

Therefore, the government’s role has become noticeable in the recent replacement processes.

For example, the name of the Ministry of Electricity and Water became the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in March 2021, and Kuwait also launched the Subbiya station for storing water and desalinating it from solar energy in February 2022, which means that Kuwait has already put its foot on the path to responding to the challenge of climate change.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to announce its goal, represented by the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, reduce emissions, and use clean and renewable energy solutions.

Finally, Kuwait has a golden opportunity at the COP 28 climate summit in the Emirates (the 28th United Nations Conference), next November in Expo City Dubai, as the first climate summit in a Gulf country, to present its proposals and come up with a set of recommendations that would limit the damage caused by climate change. Climate as much as possible.

Will Kuwait succeed in seizing this opportunity?