Head of Kuwait Hajj Mission Farid Emady said Thursday all members of the mission were on standby to serve the pilgrims from the State of Kuwait. The staffers of the mission have made all necessary preparations for receiving the Kuwaiti pilgrims over the past few days as per the previously set plan, said Emady who serves as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

He made the comments upon his arrival at the headquarters of the mission in Makkah alMukarramah. He extolled the staffers of the mission for their experience, dedication and perseverance which will definitely help make life easier for the pilgrims.

Emady noted that the Saudi authorities recorded no negative observations about the behaviors of the Kuwaiti mission or pilgrims over the past year, which signals a bright record for Kuwait. Upon his arrival at the mission HQ, Emady was welcomed by deputy head of the mission Mohammad Al-Mutairi, and religious guides Dr. Khaled Al-Otaibi and Abdulsalam Al-Failakawi