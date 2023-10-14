The “Kuwait Hackathon” competition in the field of cybersecurity was launched today morning, under the patronage and presence of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, with the participation of 286 contestants.

The competition, which takes place over 12 hours at the Kuwait University, is organized by the Code Academy in partnership with the National Center for Cybersecurity, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Chief Operating Officer of Coded Academy, Hashem Behbehani, said “The Kuwait Hackathon Competition is considered the largest competition in the field of cybersecurity in Kuwait, with 286 contestants participating in it, divided into 72 teams.”

He added, “Within 12 hours, the teams must pass various and varied challenges, including hacking some websites and some formal systems,” noting that “the goal of the competition is to highlight Kuwaiti talents in the field of cybersecurity, in addition to enhancing the culture in the field of cybersecurity in Kuwait.”