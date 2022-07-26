Kuwait ranked first among the GCC states in terms of the cheapest fuel prices, according to data obtained from the Global Petroleum Price website, in addition to the fact that the price of fuel in Kuwait is lower than the world average.

A local Arabic daily said the price of a liter of gasoline is 0.34 US cents, while the world average is 1.47 dollars, compared to the price of fuel in the UAE, which is three times higher than its counterpart in Kuwait.

The monthly cost of gasoline for citizens is equivalent to 1% of the value of the salary