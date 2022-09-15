The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development hosted, at its headquarters, the trainees of the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, within the framework of continuous cooperation with local institutions and organizations to introduce them to the nature of the Fund’s work and the role it plays in the development work.

The trainees were acquainted with the activities of the Kuwait Fund in general and its developmental role in more than 105 countries around the world, reports a local Arabic daily.

Thamer Al-Failakawi, Deputy Director of the Operations Department for West African Affairs, reviewed the fund’s achievements in the field of development and humanitarian aid at the regional and global levels.

Al-Failawi also reviewed the local role of the Fund and its contribution to many local social and economic activities and initiatives to support development efforts inside Kuwait, including the renewal of the agreement concluded in 2002 between the Kuwait Fund for Development and the Kuwait Credit Bank, according to which the Bank issues bonds for the benefit of the Fund in the amount of 500 million dinars to help meet housing requests, in addition to deducting no more than 25 percent of its annual net profits and transferring it to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

Al-Failakawi also affirmed the Fund’s support for human efforts through the training program for newly graduated Kuwaiti engineers and architects, which was launched in 2004, as well as the ‘Be one of the Outstanding’ program initiative launched in 2010 in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to educate new generations and support the local economy and the private sector in the country and other initiatives on the local and social arena.

For her part, trainee Abeer Al-Mathn expressed her pride in the achievements of the Kuwait Fund around the world, as it is the main arm of Kuwait’s foreign policy, while the trainee Ahmed Al-Sayyar expressed his happiness with this visit and the extent to which he benefited from the information imparted through the lecture and his knowledge of the Fund’s mechanisms and development contributions, hoping for more cooperation with the Fund in future.