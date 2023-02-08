In light of the changes around the world, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is reconsidering the policy of granting loans, if a new policy for grants and loans is developed.

In the context, informed sources told Al-Qabas that giving loans without consideration will be reconsidered, as well as purely humanitarian actions that do not contain any agenda.

The sources added, “The loans that the fund will give must be in line with Kuwait’s foreign policy, especially with regard to political support for certain issues, and have a positive return, such as enhancing the country’s food security, in addition to voting in the Security Council on issues of concern to Kuwait.

The sources revealed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah, adopted this new policy for the fund, and approved the mechanism that will be followed in granting loans during the next stage.

The sources confirmed that Kuwait is seeking to initiate legal measures against some countries who have failed to pay the Fund’s dues, pointing out that there are some governments that have faltered and cannot pay due to wars, such as Syria, and the money cannot be recovered from them.

It is noteworthy that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has reduced the annual lending ceiling from 350 to 200 million dinars only by nearly 50% of the value of loans and aid distributed annually to the world.

The value of arrears owed by some countries, according to sources, is about 163.5 million dinars, of which 146 million dinars are owed by Arab countries and 17 million by the rest of the countries that borrowed from Kuwait.