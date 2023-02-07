Talal Al-Mutairi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, said that the criticisms leveled against Kuwait in the field of human rights are reports of concern to the US State Department.

Al-Mutairi speaking on the sidelines of a lecture presented by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to development, Ambassador Saad Al-Farraji, at the “Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute” yesterday afternoon, told Al-Rai daily, that “Kuwait is fully committed to the provisions of the agreements, including the convention on the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which aims to preserve women’s rights.

He pointed out that “the articles that Kuwait has reservations about, which are not in line with Islamic law, still exist, but there are articles included in the international convention that we accepted because they are in line with the Kuwaiti constitution.”

He affirmed Kuwait’s permanent cooperation with CEDAW, noting that “this committee issues its recommendations and we are following up on these recommendations through the permanent national committee to implement follow-up recommendations.”

He stressed that “Kuwait is fully committed to implementing the provisions of the international agreements it has signed in the field of human rights,” noting that “Kuwait’s periodic report will be discussed this year.”

Regarding his assessment of the right to development in Kuwait, he said: “It is present in the reports submitted by Kuwait to all international references, whether in the framework of its membership in international human rights conventions, or in the Universal Periodic Review in the Human Rights Council, or in the United Nations General Assembly.”