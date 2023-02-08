Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah offered his condolences Wednesday to Turkish government and people on destructive earthquake victims.

In a message he inscribed in the condolences ledger at the Turkish Embassy, Minister Al-Sabah expressed deep sorrow and sincere solace on this grave calamity that killed hundreds, left thousands missing, injured many and demolished properties.

He reiterated Kuwait’s sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish people and its support to help them overcome ramifications of this crisis.

He also offered Kuwait’s condolences to the families of the victims, wishing those injured a swift recovery, and for those missing to be found.

Source-KUNA