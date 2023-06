Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah AlJaber Al-Sabah met Wednesday with the President of Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) Francois Touazi and othere representatives of French major companies, as part Sheikh Salem’s official visit to France.

The meeting tackled bilateral cooperation in entrepreneurs, economy, trade, and enhancing sectors between the two countries in a way that achieves common concerns and meets aspirations of the two friendly peoples. – KUNA