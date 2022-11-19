Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al- Jaber Al- Sabah has led the Kuwaiti delegation to the Manama Dialogue on November 18-20 in its 18th session titled “Rules and Competition in the Middle East”.

In his speech during the geopolitical changes of energy session held on Saturday, Sheikh Salem stressed the importance of international cooperation to face changes on international and regional areas.

Kuwait plays its role, in accordance with its principals and constants, in protecting political stability and maintaining energy security.

He lauded the positive developments witnessed by the world following the latest US-Chinese summit in support of the global stability.

Further stressing that we can not ignore the dangerous impact of climate change as it forms an existential threat not only in the future but also in the present. We must abide by the Paris Climate Accords and all resolutions issued by the summits and conferences of the countries parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Kuwait endeavours to achieve its goals by 2050 and to hit carbon neutrality by 2060.

He affirmed the instability of the energy market that has impacts on the global economy.

Manama Dialogue is held annually, with the participation of several countries in the region and the world, to share views on political, economic and security challenges on regional and international arenas.

Source KUNA