Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AlSabah left Kuwait Thursday, heading to Russia on an official visit that he and his accompanying delegation will conduct to hold multiple meetings with officials in Moscow to strengthen bilateral ties between both sides.

In the meetings, both sides will discuss several vital topics and issues regionally and internationally, especially developments in the region.

Sheikh Salem was bid farewell at the airport by Kuwait Deputy Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Nabeel Al-Dakheel, Ambassador of Russia to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov and officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.(KUNA)