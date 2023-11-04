Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AlSabah met Friday with Chairman of the Russian State Duma (parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin as part of his official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Salem conveyed the greetings of the leadership, government and people of the State of Kuwait to the Russian leadership, government and people, and their best wishes for continued growth, prosperity and progress for Russia and its friendly people.

The Minister expressed his deep pride in the progress and development of the historical relations and close friendship between the State of Kuwait and the friendly Russian Federation in all fields and in the strength of the close ties between the governments and peoples of the two friendly countries.

For his part, the Speaker of the State Duma began his speech by offering his best regards to the leadership, government and people of the State of Kuwait. He stressed the Russian Federation’s keenness to take the friendly relations and bilateral cooperation to wider and more comprehensive horizons to serve the common interests and achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

During the meeting, a number of regional and international issues of common concern were also discussed, most notably the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, and the political solutions proposed to end the humanitarian crisis suffered by the brotherly Palestinian people. Other developments in the region were also discussed.

In this context, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma expressed his country’s appreciation for the pioneering humanitarian efforts and endeavors undertaken by the State of Kuwait and its prominent role on the international stage to enhance stability and support diplomatic efforts to settle conflicts in the region by peaceful means. (KUNA)