Monday marked a significant advancement in Kuwait’s efforts to empower women within the judiciary, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the Arab world and the Middle East. The nation achieved this milestone by welcoming a total of 90 Kuwaiti female judges through the Public Prosecution portal, a historic feat.

The Al-Qabas daily has learned that the Supreme Judicial Council gave its nod to appoint 19 female prosecutors, adding to the ranks of approximately 100 female prosecutors in a concerted effort to expedite the selection of exceptional candidates for this role. This move aims to address shortages within the judicial system and enhance its overall efficiency.

The source further shared that since the inception of female admissions to prosecutorial roles, 15 female prosecutors have already been promoted to the esteemed position of “judge.”

Several of these accomplished women have presided over chambers in the misdemeanor court, showcasing their competence and valuable experience. Their journey began with active involvement in investigating some of the nation’s most challenging and perilous cases at the Public Prosecution.

All female prosecutors who have been accepted are poised for future promotions to the esteemed roles of judges and advisors, as outlined by the promotions issued by the Supreme Judicial Council.

This ongoing acceptance of female talent underscores a commitment to gender equality in this critical profession. The Supreme Judicial Council takes pride in acknowledging the intelligence, experience, and exceptional handling of complex cases that women have demonstrated in this capacity.