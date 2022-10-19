Despite Kuwait’s decline to 55th rank globally, the country maintained its first place in the Arab world in the Social Progress Index for 2022.

The report issued by the American non-profit Social Progress Imperative stated in a report that Kuwait’s performance in social progress is relatively weak, as it scored 74.06 points out of 100.

Kuwait fell from 15th place globally in 2021 to 22nd in terms of per capita GDP, which amounted to 44,847 thousand dollars in the index this year, compared to 49,854 thousand dollars last year.

The Social Progress Index ranks 169 countries for which there is sufficient data related to 12 components, which the report uses to measure the degree of social progress of countries from the highest to the lowest, with the classification ranging from countries with “very high” social progress to “very low”.

In the sub-indicators, Kuwait ranked 37th in basic human needs, 42nd in basics of well-being and 80th in opportunities, while, the UAE ranked second in the Arab world and 68 globally, followed by Tunisia 72, Oman 80, Jordan 82, Lebanon 89, Qatar 90, Bahrain 92, Algeria 95, West Bank and Gaza 97.

Globally, the report considered Norway the best country in social progress, followed by Denmark, then Finland in third place and Switzerland fourth, Iceland fifth, and Sweden sixth.