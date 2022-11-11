A force from Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) and the Maritime RescueDivision headed on Friday to the State of Qatar to participate in the security efforts andensuring safety for all during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Finals, which will start on November20th.

A statement by KFF said that the Chief of the General Fire Brigade, Lieutenant-GeneralKhaled Al-Mekrad, bid farewell to the force and conveyed greetings and directions on behalfof the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The statement noted Sheikh Talal urged them to have good faith and confidence in the taskentrusted to them and to represent the State of Kuwait as well through cooperation with theQatari Civil Defense, and implement plans to secure the World Cup from any dangers, wishthem success and return to the homeland safely. – KUNA