Kuwait ranked 38th globally out of the 64 most competitive countries in the world, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report, issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Administrative Development (IMD).

The report pointed out that Kuwait is the latest country to join the report, which includes 64 countries, most of which are developed countries, after being absent for about 4 consecutive years from the Global Competitiveness Index, reports Al-Rai daily.

The overall ranking in the Competitiveness Index for 2023 Kuwait ranked fifth in the Gulf, after the UAE, which ranked 10th in the world, then Qatar ranked 12th, then Saudi Arabia ranked 17th, then Bahrain ranked 25th. It should be noted that Oman is not ranked on the index.

The index measures the competitiveness of 64 countries based on 336 competitive criteria taking into account four axes — economic performance, government efficiency, business climate efficiency, and infrastructure.

In this regard, Kuwait ranked 19th in the world and fourth in the Gulf in terms of economic performance, 26th in the world and fifth in the Gulf in government efficiency, 42nd globally and fifth in the Gulf in business climate efficiency, and 49th in the world and fifth in the Gulf in infrastructure.