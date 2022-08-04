The increase in the rental value of governmental buildings utilized by the private sector is the focus of a new committee formed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ali Al-Yaqoub, under the leadership of Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs Youssef Al-Najjar, and by department directors of each ministry sector as members. The committee is keen on determining the investment value of school playgrounds and canteens, including regulating new fees to be submitted to the supervisory authorities.

The committee is scheduled to hold a meeting to set the new fees for usage of school facilities and submit the report within three months. The discussion will also include how the rental value of schools is based on the number of classrooms in each building, according to a local paper.

In addition, the source noted that each year, various NGOs and private entities request the Ministry of Education to use school playgrounds during evenings for specific functions, and school canteens submit investment proposals, as though these requests were authorized by the Kuwait Flour Mills Company or managed by small-scale organizers, cooperative societies, or feeding programs.