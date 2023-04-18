Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, said Kuwait stands by brothers and friends at all times and never delays in providing the necessary assistance in times of distress.

The minister was speaking while attending a Ramadan Ghabga organized at the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait last week. She expressed Kuwait’s full and continuous solidarity and empathy for the Turkish and Syrian people,following the recent devastating earthquake that claimed thousands of lives, and caused horrendous damage to homes and infrastructure in those two countries.

Minister Al-Baghli disclosed that in response to the natural calamity, the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people mobilized all efforts to render assistance to the two countries, upon directives from the ruling family and in implementation of the instructions of the Council of Ministers to provide people in Turkey and Syria with urgent help.