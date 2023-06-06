By S A H RIZVI The Times Kuwait Bureau Chief New Delhi

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has extended heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by the horrific train accident in the Balasore district of the State of Odisha resulting in loss of hundreds of human lives and leaving others injured.

In a cable of condolence to the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his deep sorrow to the Government of India and its friendly people at this unfortunate moment and conveyed solidarity and heartfelt sympathy to the victim’s families, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, a press release issued by the Kuwait embassy in New Delhi said today .

The Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also sent a cable to the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu and to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, and expressed his deep sorrow and extended his sincere

condolences and profound sympathy.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait His Excellency Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also sent a condolence letter to his counterpart His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, which expressed deep sadness and extended sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, while praying to the God Almighty to protect the friendly country and its people from all the misfortunes.

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in New Delhi too expressed its deepest sorrow and extends its heartfelt condolences on the loss of human lives in this horrific tragedy. At this difficult time, it stands in solidarity with the Government of the Republic of India and its friendly people and wish for a speedy recovery to all those affected in the accident.

The disastrous triple train crash in Balasore, Odisha, has left nearly 300 casualties and more than 900 injured. The tragic accident happened after a passenger train, the Coromandel Shalimar Express, heading to Chennai, reportedly derailed and hit a goods train, after which many coaches flipped over. Another train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast, then crashed into the derailed coaches of the other two trains. Both trains were moving at a high speed when the collisions happened, the press release added