Recent statistics show the total value of Kuwaiti exports (non-oil) during the first two months of 2022 was about 56.3 million dinars to other Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab and Islamic countries, the African continent, the Americas and Australia.

According to official data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries acquired the largest share of the total Kuwaiti exports, worth 43.3 million dinars during January and February, followed by the exports to Arab and Islamic countries (worth 9.8 million dinars and the European continent 2.8 million dinars), reports a local Arabic daily.

Compared to the data for the same period last year, this year the Kuwaiti exports have more than doubled.