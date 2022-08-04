Kuwait succeeded in exporting the first shipment of gasoline, about 35,000 tons, from the production of Al-Ahmadi Refinery. The deputy managing director of global marketing sales at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah, revealed that the shipment made profits of between 9 to 11 million dollars, more than what was estimated.

Al-Sabah told a local Arabic daily that the shipment of low-sulfur gasoline (car fuel) and aromatic compounds conform to the latest international environmental standards and specifications, and it is the first revenue of the environmental fuel project to produce clean car fuel, pointing out that global marketing is working on a wide and diversified scale to target new markets to sell products, including Southeast Asia and Europe markets.

On the other hand, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris said that the “OPEC +” alliance decided to increase supplies during September by 100,000 barrels per day, noting that Kuwait’s share of production will reach 2.818 million barrels per day, an increase of 7,000 barrels from the August production level.