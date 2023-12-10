The Ministry of Interior is reportedly considering the introduction of Article 22 visas for family members or dependents, set to commence in early 2024. Citing a reliable source, it was disclosed by Al-Anba daily that this initiative would be applicable to select expatriate groups, including professionals such as doctors, university professors, counselors, and others. The specific criteria for eligibility are yet to be enumerated but will be determined by a committee soon to be formed by the ministry.

The unnamed source highlighted that the move aligns with the demographic strategy spearheaded by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled. This strategy aims to carefully select and regulate the expatriate categories allowed to bring their families into the country.

In a related development, it was revealed that the visitors who overstay their visas would be fined KD100 per day as per the unified Gulf visa mechanism of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The mechanism also includes provisions related to health insurance and mandatory hotel reservations, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to visitor management across the GCC.

The new regulations also include raising the salary requirement for obtaining a family visa from KD500 to KD800 for expatriates in both public and private sectors, under the study by the ministry’s legal department.

In order to issue all types of entry visas, the ministry is also reported to examine a new mechanism which accordingly considers the demographic balance.