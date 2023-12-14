Kuwait International Airport is gearing up for a busy New Year holiday period, with the General Administration of Civil Aviation projecting a total of 192,000 passengers departing and arriving from December 28 to January 1. According to Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the Director of the Air Transport Department and official spokesman for Civil Aviation, this estimate reflects a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, with 1,780 flights expected, up from 1,300 in the previous year, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Popular travel destinations during the holiday season include Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul, and Doha. Al-Rajhi assured that all entities at Kuwait International Airport are well-prepared to facilitate and collaborate with travelers and airlines to ensure a seamless and satisfactory travel experience.

In a move to enhance safety and navigation systems at the airport, the General Administration of Civil Aviation signed a contract with a Finnish company valued at about 6.7 million dinars. The project aims to implement a surface surveillance and meteorological system, providing crucial meteorological information along the airport’s runways. The automated weather monitoring system will adhere to international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the World Meteorological Organization, offering real-time reports to assist air traffic controllers, pilots, and aviation personnel in making critical decisions based on current weather conditions.