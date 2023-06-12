Acting Director of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation Imad Al-Jalawi an air bridge that has been established between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will fly 8,000 pilgrims, while the agencies operating at Kuwait International Airport are preparing to intensify their efforts in conjunction with the launch of the pilgrimage flights to the Holy House of God.

Al-Jalawi told Al-Qabas that the launch of the first flights of the air bridge will take off on June 21. He added that an integrated plan has been prepared to organize Hajj flights, in cooperation with the competent authorities, as about 8,000 pilgrims will depart through the airport — 4,000 pilgrims will be flown by the national carriers (Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways) and another 4,000 by the Saudi air carrier Adele.

Al-Jalawi stated that the plan relies on many controls aimed at facilitating the movement of pilgrims from the moment they arrive at the airport until they board the plane, stressing the administration’s endeavor to develop work in the operational sectors with the direct support of the Minister of Works, Amani Bouqmaz.

He indicated that the operating system has been confirmed and procedures have been eased to facilitate the pilgrims, as counters will be increased and work teams will be set up for guidance and direction around the clock.

He said the administration has completed all its preparations for organizing the Hajj season through an operational plan for trips in cooperation with Kuwaiti campaigns and Kuwaiti and Saudi airlines.

He stated that the Kuwait Airways flights will be operated from the “T4” terminal, and “Al-Jazeera” flights from the “T5”, while “Adele” flights will be operated from the “T1”.

He pointed out the concerned authority must coordinate with the airline to complete the procedures for weighing baggage and issuing boarding passes according to the times specified by the companies, saying there will be special counters through which campaign representatives will distribute boarding passes for pilgrims. The pilgrims are requested to complete travel formalities at least an hour before the departure time of the plane.

Al-Jalawi said that “Civil Aviation” has put in place the necessary plans to provide support and assistance to their fellow shift employees, to organize and facilitate the movement of departure and arrival during the Hajj season.

He praised the cooperation of government agencies, especially the Ministry of Interior, Endowments and Customs, in addition to Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns, airlines and ground services.