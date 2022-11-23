Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a ceremony was held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday to honor Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award winners.

Addressing the event, Head of the Award Board of Trustees Sheikha Ayda Salem Al-Ali Al Sabah said the three-decade prize is proof of digital excellence for individuals and institutions, and highlights pioneers who have been seeking diligently to develop a sustainable digital world based on innovative ideas and enlightened will.

She voiced much appreciation and gratitude to the country’s leadership for their farsightedness, wisdom and fervent efforts for the sake of national development and modernization.

Followed by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanking and appreciating His Highness the Amir and the organizers for their relentless support and encouragement as well as their interest in the world of technology and innovation.

He boasted that the awarding of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah during the event is a source of pride and honoring and reflects his efforts, backed by the Saudi leadership.

The minister expounded on the kingdom’s streamlined procedures for pilgrims this year at the behest of the Saudi King and Crown Prince.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah handed the awards to the winners, and was given a commemorative gift on this occasion.

