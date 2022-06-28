Kuwait’s embassy in Britain welcomed on Monday a new travel scheme that would exempt Kuwaitis and other Gulf Arab nationals from visa requirements, saying the measure will save both time and effort.

Under the new rules, Kuwaitis will only need to acquire an electronic travel permit in advance before visiting Britain, a move that encapsulates “long-standing and enduring” bilateral relations, according to an embassy statement.

On the new scheme, which comes into effect next year, it said it was the culmination of strenuous work on the part of the Kuwaiti foreign ministry, aiming to simplify travel to a country long considered a hotspot for citizens.

Kuwait’s embassy will continue to work with relevant bodies in the UK to finalize the remaining details of the new travel plan, added the statement.

Source:KUNA