The Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar called on citizens coming to Doha to take into account the latest developments and health requirements required for the State of Qatar, as follows:

It is required to bring a certificate (PCR) with a negative result valid for (48) hours or a rapid antigen test (RAT) with a negative result valid for (24) hours from the time of the trip to the State of Qatar, and it is also required to download the application «Ehteraz» and activate it on their mobile phones.