Rampant drug abuse among youngsters in Kuwait is posing a perilous threat to society, giving way to growing national pleas for stiffer legislation to prevent a further slip into moral decadence. Given the detrimental effects drug abuse has on society and the national economy alike, concerned bodies in Kuwait have ratcheted up efforts to clamp down on the scourge, which include enacting tougher drug prohibition laws to penalize traffickers who often prey upon vulnerable youth.

According to a local drug abuse prevention center called “Bashayer Al-Khair,” which preaches Islamic teachings to fight addiction, the 15-22 year old cohort has been identified as the group most at risk of developing drug-related problems.

Citing the widespread availability of “cheap drugs,” as the trigger behind a recent surge in violent crime, the center’s chief, Sheikh Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Ballali pinpointed the drug methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “Shabu” as the most pervasive.

He placed a sizable share of the onus on the parents of drug addicts, saying “neglect” and “peer pressure” are one of the most primary causes of drug abuse in Kuwait, urging parents to shoulder the “moral and legal” responsibility to prevent its spread.

According to Justice Ministry’s data, there are some 6,000 drug-related cases in Kuwaiti courts, 50 percent of which involve Kuwaitis, running the gamut from manufacturing to the trafficking and seizure of illegal substances.

Based on these grim statistics, Kuwaiti state bodies and non-governmental organizations have pledged to take a stand against all forms of drug abuse, using everything at their disposal to eradicate such nefarious activities. – KUNA