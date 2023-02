The Council of Ministers announced that Kuwait donated 30 million dollars in support of relief efforts for the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last Monday. The humanitarian aid was made under the directives of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and commissioned by the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. Al Rai newspaper reported that USD 15 million each will be allocated to support humanitarian and relief operations in the two affected countries.





