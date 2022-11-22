Kuwaiti Defense Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Al-Sabah on Monday lauded the British Royal Air Force parade in Kuwait, with the Red Arrows flying over Arabian Gulf Street.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Kuwait TV, she said that the State of Kuwait has a long-lasting relationship with the UK, adding that they are looking forward to further collaboration. On her part, British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis called on people to attend the activity and gaze upon the Red Arrows fleet.

She added that the team, along with Kuwait Airways will meet with schoolchildren to spark their interest in sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

She indicated that this diplomatic meeting between the two sides is an opportunity to discuss the special British-Kuwaiti relations and joint air force efforts.

Defense and Security first secretary at the UK’s embassy, Peter Bowman, said, in a statement to KUNA, he was proud of the Red Arrows parade in Kuwait.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould stated that they are ready to put on an exceptional parade, adding that he had already flown in Kuwaiti skies back in 2017, and he was quite excited to see the city from above.

British Embassy invited spectators to attend the show today Monday at 3:45 until 4:30, on Arabian Gulf Street between Kuwait Towers and the Green Island. – KUNA

Exclusive Photos by: Navas