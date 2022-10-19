The State of Kuwait believes that no world stability or peace could be created as long as the proliferation and flow of varied weapons, specifically nuclear ones, remain unhalted, said a diplomat Tuesday evening.

The remark was made by Kuwaiti Diplomat Attaché Ahmad Salmeen while addressing a meeting of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Today’s world is experiencing various challenges and swift serious developments, mainly including growing regional and international tensions and nuclear countries going ahead with developing and brandishing their nuclear arsenal as well as their insistence on nuclear deterrence policies,” he said.

Such challenges prove that that nuclear non-proliferation system is in jeopardy, thus necessitating every effort to rid humanity of these weapons, he said, restating Kuwait’s unremitting stand on disarmament and international security issues.

He underlined multilateralism as the optimum way to resolve the issues of weapons disarmament and international security, calling for mobilizing a genuine political will to buttress global efforts to promote the credibility of international conventions, specifically those related to the disarmament of nuclear and mas destruction weapons.

However, the Kuwaiti diplomat welcomed the entry of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) into force on in January 2021, and the first meeting of its the states parties and signatories in Vienna. In this context, he stressed that this treaty does not contradict the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Rather, it is part of the process of completing the NPT’s goals, he said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to put in place the mechanisms of cooperation in the fields of peaceful nuclear uses and supporting non-nuclear countries’ rights to peaceful nuclear uses.

He also reaffirmed Kuwait’s call for compelling Israel to join the NPT and subject all its nuclear facilities to the safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), given that it is the region’s only party that has not joined the NPT yet.

Salmeen welcomed the successful holding of two recent nuclear-free Middle East conferences, chaired by Jordan and Kuwait respectively, where favorable outcomes and objective resolutions were reached.

-Source-KUNA