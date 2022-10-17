His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Monday urged new government to execute development projects, improve healthcare and education, provide housing units, as well as tackle corruption and crack down on the corrupt.

“You have before you major issues and many files which are of great importance to us. Each one of you has to apply the law in a fair and equal manner, boost integrity and transparency, execute issues of priority for the political leaders and faithful people of Kuwait.

“These include preserving security of the nation citizens, executive development projects, improve health system, develop education, provide housing care citizens, addressing economic and investment affairs, fight corruption and pursue the corrupt,” His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince addressed the ministers after taking constitutional oath.

He said loyalty for the nation and His Highness the Amir, respect of constitution and application of laws, protecting freedoms and interests and funds of people were foundation of the government’s action.

This action, he added, would be remembered by the future generations.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince reaffirmed that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah was supporting every person seeking to serve the nation.

“Let us join hands for this service, and put aside differences and cooperate for the sake of the nation,” he affirmed Following the oath taking, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah addressed His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince, noting that that he and the ministers sensed the grave responsibility after being assigned and performing the swear-in.

“This is a grave oath, and we implore His Almighty (Allah) to help us in fulfilling the duties and accomplishing the tasks you have accorded to us.” His Highness the prime minister expressed deep and sincere gratitude to His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince for “the precious confidence you put in us for shouldering the ministerial responsibility to face the challenges and difficulties that we all aspire to overcome with rigorous and serious action.”

He pledged to spare no effort to execute directions of His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, namely with respect of putting all resources at the disposal of elevating the homeland status aloft, attaining citizens’ aspirations toward execution of a full-scale reform program in all aspects in line with the pending development priorities.

His Highness the prime Minister noted that the aspired reforms would warrant positive and constructive cooperation with the National Assembly, all segments of the society and the civil society associations.

His Highness the prime minister pledged that the Kuwait Constitution and laws would be the “foundation of our work, where we would care for the people freedom, interests and funds, perform our tasks truthfully, aiming to serve Kuwait’s interests firstly and finally.”

He expressed gratitude to His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown prince for the sagacious and purposeful advises, “affirming that these advices and instructions will be the guidance for the government in performing its tasks as required and within the available capacities.

His Highness the premier finally beseeched His Almighty (Allah) for backing and expressed good wishes for Kuwait and the people of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister presented, during the oath taking ceremony to His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince his cabinet’s ministers who are:

1 – Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

2 – Barrak Ali Al-Shaitan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

3 – Dr. Bader Hamed Al-Mulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister.

4 – Amani Suleiman Buqammaz, Minister of Public works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

5 – Abdulrahman Bedah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

6 – Abdulawahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid, Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.

7 – Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health.

8 – Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

9 – Ammar Al-Ajmi, Minister of State of National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

10 – Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defense.

11 – Adulaziz Waleed Al-Mojel, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs.

12 – Mazen Saad Al-Nahedh, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology.

13 – Dr. Hamad Abdulwahab Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

14 – Abdulaziz Majed Al-Majed, Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Nazaha Enhancement.

15 – Mai Jassem Al-Baghli, Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs. The ceremony was attended by senior state officials. – KUNA