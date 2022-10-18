His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressing the first session of the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly on Tuesday, said his speech today is the covenant of the new era and constitutes guidelines for performing State tasks.

“His Highness the Amir’s speech on 6/22/2022 was the new era speech and today’s address is the new era covenant; it sets the guidelines from the political leadership to the nationals regarding the fashion of work in the coming stage,” said His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that all citizens are partners in shouldering the responsibilities and moving forward the process of construction and reforms.

He expressed gratitude for the efforts that had been exerted to hold the recent parliamentary elections without any flaws, lauding the citizens for “their sound choosing of their representatives in the National Assembly.”

However, His Highness the Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince cautioned that following the elections, there must be follow-up and accountibility, urging citizens to judge the MPs “in case they would deviate in words and action from the sound democratic path.” He also praised efforts of the civil, military personnel and volunteers who cooperated for ensuring success of the parliamentary elections. – KUNA