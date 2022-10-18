His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

An Amiri decree was published on October 9 calling on the parliament to convene in the wake of the September 29 legislative elections.

Article 104 of the Constitution states that the Amir shall open the annual session of the parliament and he shall deliver an Amiri speech reviewing the situation of the nation and the important public matters, which happened during the preceding year, and outlining the projects and reforms the government plans to undertake during the coming year.

The Amir, according to the article, could deputize the Prime Minister to open the assembly or deliver the Amiri speech.

Article 83 of the Constitution states that the term of the National Assembly shall be four calendar years commencing with the day of its first sitting. – KUNA