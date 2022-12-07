Local security forces, in coordination with competent authorities, deported about 3,000 homosexuals, some of whom are transgender, during extensive security campaigns this year. According to an Arab daily, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, has ordered to deport homosexuals by launching country-wide campaigns due to the spread of the practice.

Al-Khaled instructed the officials of the Ethics Investigations and the Residency and Manpower Affairs Investigations to carry out proactive campaigns to monitor several massage institutes for men that engage in the mentioned practices. According to the report, cross-dressers advertise through suspicious sites to offer young people who want to transform their bodies.

The MOI, in cooperation with the workforce (the Tripartite Commission), began inspecting all suspected companies and arresting suspects, specifying that the majority of those involved are from Asian communities, who sometimes service at customers’ homes.

Local authorities are coordinating with Asian embassies regarding procedures for the deportation of transgender expats, in addition to the prosecution of companies that hired them for violating labor and residency laws, after the MOI and the Manpower Authority received a list of names of some of the suspects who obtained entry visas to the country, as well as the companies that employed them.